"UPDATE - Search for missing boat, Lake Hauroko"

Attributable to Sergeant Ian Martin, Invercargill Police:

Police will tomorrow morning resume the search to locate one person following a boat that went missing with two people aboard on Lake Hauroko, Southland on Friday.

The shoreline of Lake Hauroko along with the wider Wairauahiri river area will be searched.

The body of a woman was located at the southern end of the lake on Sunday.

Debris which is believed to have come from the boat was also located.

The people on board the boat are understood to have been a man and a woman in their 60s, from Christchurch.

Maritime New Zealand investigators will be present for the search on Wednesday.

Once water levels recede and conditions become more favourable, the Police National Dive Squad will search areas of interest of the lake.

Members of the public that come across debris while out boating on the lake are urged to contact Invercargill Police on (03) 211 0400.

Police would like to thank those volunteers who have assisted with the search so far, including members of Southland LandSAR, the Volunteer Amateur Radio Emergency Communications Group, and the Fiordland Water Rescue Group.

Maritime New Zealand is investigating the incident, alongside NZ Police who are investigating on behalf of the Coroner.

