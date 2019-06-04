Police seeking information on Masterton incident

Masterton Police investigating an incident in which a man suffered a gunshot wound are seeking help from the public.

A 38-year-old man was admitted to Wairarapa Hospital shortly before 4am on Monday with a gunshot wound to his leg.

He was treated in hospital and left the same day.

Police have made initial inquiries into how the man came to be injured, and are seeking any assistance from the public which may help further.

Information can be given to Police on (06) 370 0300, or anonymous information can be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

