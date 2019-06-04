Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Local school children speak for the planet

Tuesday, 4 June 2019, 7:07 pm
Press Release: Sustainable Christchurch

Local school children speak for the planet


In a New Zealand first, school students from across Christchurch are coming together this Friday, June 7th in a Speak 4 The Planet student competition. The top speeches and artists from fourteen schools will come together to vie for the top spots and exciting eco-prizes and public can come and listen too.


Speak 4 The Planet is a year 7 to 13 speech and art competition based on the World Environment Day themes of beating plastic pollution and fighting air pollution. Both are hot topics addressing biodiversity and climate breakdown issues that will impact these children more than most of us.


“We’ve seen the youth step up across the world and here in Christchurch with the school strike for climate.” says Michelle Whitaker, who is project managing the event for Sustainable Ōtautahi Christchurch. “I’m very interested in what our young people are thinking and want to support young people to have their say. In this competition they can do this through various types of speeches and art. It will be both entertaining and informative.”


Jocelyn Paprill from NZAEE says “the schools and teachers have really got behind the students involvement, run mini competitions themselves and bringing the best to the main event. A couple of young girls spoke really well at the School Strike for Climate and we’re really excited that they’re participating in our event too.”


“We have got some amazing people and sponsors on board,” says Ms Whitaker, “our art judges include Henry Sutherland from Ara and Nicola Wallace-Bell representing Christchurch Arts Festival. The judging of the speeches will be done by Sara Templeton, Christchurch City Councillor who is a great environmental advocate; Matt Morris from Sustainability Office, Canterbury University who on the side creates organic fermented goodies under the guise of The Urban Monk; Helen Townsend who set up the wonderful social enterprise The Rubbish Whisperer; and Cody Harrington and Celina Templeton speech gurus from local Toastmasters.”




What Ms Whitaker also is excited about is the two MCs. “Megan and Ollie are from Ara’s Sustainability and Outdoor Education course. They are naturally fun and entertaining, know their stuff and will set the youth vibe well. We really encourage people to pop in, check out the wonderful art and hear some speeches. The students will be doing prepared speeches, impromptu and spoken word.” The event is this Friday, June 7th, 9.30 to 3pm at TSB, Tūranga. Prize giving at 4.30pm.


Organised by a partnership between Sustainable Ōtautahi Christchurch and the local branch of the New Zealand Association for Environmental Education (NZAEE). It is supported by SIFT (Sustainable Initiatives Fund Trust) a charitable trust that funds projects that create or inspire long-term environmental benefits.


More details www.sustainablechristchurch.org.nz and on facebook @sustainablechristchurch.
ENDS

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Sustainable Christchurch on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget Breach: SSC Will Investigate Treasury Secretary's Response
State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes has today announced an investigation into recent questions raised concerning the Chief Executive and Secretary to the Treasury, Gabriel Makhlouf, and his actions and public statements about the causes of the unauthorised access to Budget material. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Fallacy Of Political Moderation

Supposedly, political parties live and die by their success in cultivating the middle ground. This is where crucial numbers of rational, well informed voters are believed to congregate, waiting to embrace messages of restraint and moderation, provided there’s a little bit on the side for them, too.

This ‘myth of the political centre’ is a shared belief among politicians and journalists alike. (It dovetails nicely with journalism’s ‘myth of objectivity’, which promotes a similarly ideal fiction of even-handed moderation in all things.) More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Fast Process For Racing Bill: Profit 'Takes Priority Over Good Democracy'

The Salvation Army is extremely disappointed that the Government is prioritising profit and propping up New Zealand’s racing industry over people and problem gambling harm. More>>

ALSO:

Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

ALSO:


Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Blog: Education 'Mega Strike'

Members of the two teachers' unions - NZEI and the Post Primary Teachers' Association - are striking after refusing to settle for three pay rises of 3 percent each. Talks with the Education Ministry have been deadlocked for months and the government has insisted it will not increase the total value of its offers... More>>

ALSO:

Two Recommendations Not Accepted: Govt Responds To Mental Health Report

Mental health Foundation: “We’re very pleased to see a renewed investment in mental health services, especially at the community level...” However, the response is not truly transformative… yet. And it will not be until all 38 recommendations are put into action. More>>

ALSO:

Coal: Protesters Block Delegates From Mining Conference

Firefighters and police are trying to stop demonstrators blocking delegates from the New Zealand Minerals Forum in Dunedin. Photo: RNZ / Tess Brunton More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 