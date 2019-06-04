Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Councillor Pushes Chlorine Free Napier Water

Tuesday, 4 June 2019, 7:10 pm
Press Release: Annette Brosnan

Councillor Pushes Chlorine Free Napier Water

Napier City Councillor Annette Brosnan has today made a stand against the permanent chlorination of Napier’s water.


The Napier City Councils Annual plan deliberations were held today at the Napier War Memorial Centre. The meeting became fiery during the water discussion with members of the public interrupting and causing a disruption, Councillors were asked to leave the room.


Councillor Annette Brosnan later moved a new motion on the city’s drinking water, to have an independent assessment of the option to remove chlorine undertaken.


Brosnan said “Council never got a chance to decide to ‘permanently chlorinate’, it was forced upon us after an extraordinary contamination event and in my view, after 2 years, our time has come to push back and make the decision for ourselves”


The motion was in contract to the staffs report with ongoing permanent chlorination and an accompanying education programme.


“In this chlorine debate there is a big unknown - weather the government will leave the door open to an unchlorinated water supply or not, if they do then we owe it to consider that option in a robust way” Councillor Brosnan said.


Brosnan passed a motion that:


Confirms Water is Councils number 1 priority
Council commission an independent options and costings assessment report for the supply of un-chlorinated water for Napier and
Council seek expressions of interest for the preparation of this report, and that the selection of the consultant be done by full Council.



In speaking to the motion Councillor Annette Brosnan said “my motion is exactly what the community are asking for in their submissions, to seriously look into removing chlorine. The first step in making a permanent decision on chlorine is getting independent advice on what our options and costs are. The second step is putting those figures in front of the community, and letting them choose if it’s affordable for them”

After Councillor Brosnans debate, the motion was unanimously supported by Council. Councillor Wise seconded Brosnans motion and also moved Christchurch City Council and DHB staff be invited to speak with Council .


© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Annette Brosnan on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget Breach: SSC Will Investigate Treasury Secretary's Response
State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes has today announced an investigation into recent questions raised concerning the Chief Executive and Secretary to the Treasury, Gabriel Makhlouf, and his actions and public statements about the causes of the unauthorised access to Budget material. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Fallacy Of Political Moderation

Supposedly, political parties live and die by their success in cultivating the middle ground. This is where crucial numbers of rational, well informed voters are believed to congregate, waiting to embrace messages of restraint and moderation, provided there’s a little bit on the side for them, too.

This ‘myth of the political centre’ is a shared belief among politicians and journalists alike. (It dovetails nicely with journalism’s ‘myth of objectivity’, which promotes a similarly ideal fiction of even-handed moderation in all things.) More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Fast Process For Racing Bill: Profit 'Takes Priority Over Good Democracy'

The Salvation Army is extremely disappointed that the Government is prioritising profit and propping up New Zealand’s racing industry over people and problem gambling harm. More>>

ALSO:

Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

ALSO:


Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Blog: Education 'Mega Strike'

Members of the two teachers' unions - NZEI and the Post Primary Teachers' Association - are striking after refusing to settle for three pay rises of 3 percent each. Talks with the Education Ministry have been deadlocked for months and the government has insisted it will not increase the total value of its offers... More>>

ALSO:

Two Recommendations Not Accepted: Govt Responds To Mental Health Report

Mental health Foundation: “We’re very pleased to see a renewed investment in mental health services, especially at the community level...” However, the response is not truly transformative… yet. And it will not be until all 38 recommendations are put into action. More>>

ALSO:

Coal: Protesters Block Delegates From Mining Conference

Firefighters and police are trying to stop demonstrators blocking delegates from the New Zealand Minerals Forum in Dunedin. Photo: RNZ / Tess Brunton More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 