Missing boy in New Plymouth found
The eight-year-old boy reported missing in New Plymouth earlier this evening has been found.
The boy was located safe and well in Spotswood a short time ago, and has been returned to his caregivers.
The eight-year-old boy reported missing in New Plymouth earlier this evening has been found.
The boy was located safe and well in Spotswood a short time ago, and has been returned to his caregivers.
Gordon Campbell: On The Fallacy Of Political Moderation
Supposedly, political parties live and die by their success in cultivating the middle ground. This is where crucial numbers of rational, well informed voters are believed to congregate, waiting to embrace messages of restraint and moderation, provided there’s a little bit on the side for them, too.
This ‘myth of the political centre’ is a shared belief among politicians and journalists alike. (It dovetails nicely with journalism’s ‘myth of objectivity’, which promotes a similarly ideal fiction of even-handed moderation in all things.) More>>
Fast Process For Racing Bill: Profit 'Takes Priority Over Good Democracy'
The Salvation Army is extremely disappointed that the Government is prioritising profit and propping up New Zealand’s racing industry over people and problem gambling harm. More>>
Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs
Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>
Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody
The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>
RNZ Live Blog: Education 'Mega Strike'
Members of the two teachers' unions - NZEI and the Post Primary Teachers' Association - are striking after refusing to settle for three pay rises of 3 percent each. Talks with the Education Ministry have been deadlocked for months and the government has insisted it will not increase the total value of its offers... More>>
Two Recommendations Not Accepted: Govt Responds To Mental Health Report
Mental health Foundation: “We’re very pleased to see a renewed investment in mental health services, especially at the community level...” However, the response is not truly transformative… yet. And it will not be until all 38 recommendations are put into action. More>>
Coal: Protesters Block Delegates From Mining Conference
Firefighters and police are trying to stop demonstrators blocking delegates from the New Zealand Minerals Forum in Dunedin. Photo: RNZ / Tess Brunton More>>