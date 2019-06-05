Police looking for dash cam footage

Detective Sergeant Matt Wasson, Wairarapa CIB:

Wairarapa Police are looking for anyone who witnessed the serious assault of a Masterton man around 1.45pm on Wednesday 29 May.

The 62-year-old victim was assaulted by another man on High Street, Masterton outside the Highwayman Motel.

“This is a busy stretch of road and we’re hoping somebody has either seen the assault or captured it on their vehicle’s dash camera.

“If you were in the area at the time and have a dash cam, please check your footage.”

If you have information please contact the Wairarapa Police on 06 370 0300 or the non-emergency number 105, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.











