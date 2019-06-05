Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Whangārei Civic Centre site confirmed

Wednesday, 5 June 2019, 8:17 am
Press Release: Whangarei District Council


Whangārei’s new Civic Centre has taken another step forward, with the RSA site being confirmed at a Whangarei District Council meeting held on Thursday, 30 May.

While the RSA/Forum North precinct had already been identified as the area for the new build, this decision has confirmed the new Civic Centre will be constructed on the RSA site at 9 Rust Avenue. Whangārei Mayor Sheryl Mai is delighted that the decision has been made, saying that this is an important move in the right direction.

‘This decision will allow us to maintain positive momentum with the Civic Centre project,’ said Mayor Mai.

‘We are long overdue in having one centralised location for all Council staff and services. With this building, we will be able to deliver a more efficient service to our District, while providing facilities for community use. The confirmed location is ideal, creating a civic precinct with the Central Library and Capitaine Bougainville Theatre, and with easy access to the city centre and shared paths. This is a positive move for us all and one we will all benefit from.’

Also confirmed at the 30 May Whangarei District Council meeting was the Project Governance and Management model, with Councillors Tricia Cutforth and Shelley Deeming appointed to the Project Steering Committee.

Alan Adcock, General Manager Corporate/Chief Financial Officer, is also very pleased with the outcome of the Council meeting.

‘The decisions made at this meeting will allow us to continue the flow of the project, bringing us closer to breaking ground and beginning construction. Our focus now is on the planning and design process to deliver a fit-for-purpose building, suited to both Council and public requirements.’

Civic Centre Project key points:

- May 2022 complete construction
- $37.9 million total budget, including purchase of land, labour, project management, materials, design, landscaping and constructio
- 350 staff to be working in the new Civic Centre



