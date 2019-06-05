Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Answering the Call to Care for Earth and People

Wednesday, 5 June 2019, 8:27 am
Press Release: Caritas Aotearoa

Around Oceania this week, groups connected to Caritas and the Catholic Church are protecting and enhancing the environment where they live. They are answering the call of Pope Francis to care for the earth and care for the poor.

For World Environment Day (5 June) and World Oceans Day (8 June), Caritas in Oceania is also launching two online platforms to share stories on environmental impacts and response – and discuss how to care for our common home in the region.

In Aotearoa New Zealand, Archbishop of Wellington Cardinal John Dew will meet student environmental representatives from Catholic secondary schools in the Archdiocese on Thursday 6 June. He will listen to their concerns and share insights from Pope Francis’ letter on creation care: Laudato Si’. The gathering arose from the School Strike for Climate of 15 March. The group will also plant a symbolic totara tree at St Mary’s College, Wellington.

In Samoa, Caritas Volunteers will join a city wide clean-up of the capital Apia on 8 June, in preparation for the Pacific Games in July. Volunteers from various organisations and different communities will collect rubbish and sort it for recycling or disposal. It is part of a series of events as part of ‘Greening the Games’.

In Tonga, Caritas Tonga is training up youth in disaster resilience – both pre- and post-disaster. Caritas Tonga has been instrumental in pre-positioning, emergency awareness training and post-disaster recovery, working closely with the National Emergency Management Office. Such work helped Tonga through Cyclone Gita in March 2018 and has put in place measures to strengthen future responses.



In Australia, the Catholic-based Pacific Calling Partnership will bring four young climate activists from Kiribati and Tuvalu to attend Climate Reality training on 5-7 June in Brisbane. The training – with climate educator and former US Vice-President Al Gore – aims to strengthen grass-roots action and education on climate change. The Pacific Calling Partnership – operating from the Edmund Rice Centre for Justice and Community Education – aims to amplify Pacific voices on climate change and link them with concerned people in Australia and internationally.

Over the last five years, Caritas members in Oceania have raised concerns about environmental impacts affecting Oceania peoples through the Caritas State of the Environment for Oceania reports – released each St Francis Day on 4 October.

Now, they also provide two online platforms associated with the environment report.

• An online map with ongoing stories of environment impact and response from the grass-roots and coastal edges of the region. This is an online monitor for some of the issues covered in State of the Environment for Oceania.
• “The Oceanian” – a Facebook community for sharing of stories and views in an online discussion forum on the environmental challenges and responses we face.

Caritas members in Oceania work together to raise awareness and call for action on climate change and environmental degradation that damages the lives of people in our region – and threatens the future of all of us. They are part of the Caritas Internationalis confederation of 165 Catholic agencies living out and promoting the ideal of one family living on one common home.

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Caritas Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget Breach: SSC Will Investigate Treasury Secretary's Response
State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes has today announced an investigation into recent questions raised concerning the Chief Executive and Secretary to the Treasury, Gabriel Makhlouf, and his actions and public statements about the causes of the unauthorised access to Budget material. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Fallacy Of Political Moderation

Supposedly, political parties live and die by their success in cultivating the middle ground. This is where crucial numbers of rational, well informed voters are believed to congregate, waiting to embrace messages of restraint and moderation, provided there’s a little bit on the side for them, too.

This ‘myth of the political centre’ is a shared belief among politicians and journalists alike. (It dovetails nicely with journalism’s ‘myth of objectivity’, which promotes a similarly ideal fiction of even-handed moderation in all things.) More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Fast Process For Racing Bill: Profit 'Takes Priority Over Good Democracy'

The Salvation Army is extremely disappointed that the Government is prioritising profit and propping up New Zealand’s racing industry over people and problem gambling harm. More>>

ALSO:

Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

ALSO:


Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Blog: Education 'Mega Strike'

Members of the two teachers' unions - NZEI and the Post Primary Teachers' Association - are striking after refusing to settle for three pay rises of 3 percent each. Talks with the Education Ministry have been deadlocked for months and the government has insisted it will not increase the total value of its offers... More>>

ALSO:

Two Recommendations Not Accepted: Govt Responds To Mental Health Report

Mental health Foundation: “We’re very pleased to see a renewed investment in mental health services, especially at the community level...” However, the response is not truly transformative… yet. And it will not be until all 38 recommendations are put into action. More>>

ALSO:

Coal: Protesters Block Delegates From Mining Conference

Firefighters and police are trying to stop demonstrators blocking delegates from the New Zealand Minerals Forum in Dunedin. Photo: RNZ / Tess Brunton More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 