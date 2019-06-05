Tramper missing in Tararua Ranges: Update + name release

The search for the tramper missing in the Tararua Ranges will continue today in a limited capacity due to poor weather conditions.

The conditions will continue to be assessed throughout the day, and any opportunity to increase the search will be considered.

An aerial search using a helicopter and infrared technology will be conducted if weather allows.

Police can now confirm the missing man is 49-year-old Darren Myers, who resides in Karori, Wellington.











