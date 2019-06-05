Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Matariki to be celebrated with art, food, music and stories

Wednesday, 5 June 2019, 9:44 am
Press Release: Waikato District Council


Waikato District Council is supporting a variety of events across the district to mark Matariki, the Maaori New Year, which will be celebrated between 25 June and 3 July this year.

The largest of these is the seventh Matariki Festival hosted by Te Whare Toi o Ngaaruawaahia – Twin Rivers Community Art Centre with the support of more than $6,000 from the Creative Communities Scheme and from discretionary Council funding.

This year the Ngaruawahia festival is based around one of the stars in the Matariki constellation, Tupuaanuku, which is associated with the soil and its bounty, and it includes the development of collaborative ceramic art work in all nine primary and pre-schools in Ngaaruawaahia. Ceramic artist David Kenny is working with the students to make ceramic tiles to create a Pare (door lintel) as a permanent art work for each school.

It will culminate in a day of celebration at the Twin Rivers Community Art Centre (2-7pm, Saturday 20 July) to open an exhibition of the art work, including a large mural of the wings of the kotare (kingfisher) created by local tamariki (children) on a related arts programme, with performances by local tamariki and artists, storytelling, a live performance by the Matariki Glow Show and a celebration with traditional kai and mahi toi.

A weekly art class for adults led by David Kenny at the Twin Rivers Community Art Centre will also contribute ceramic tiles for a permanent public art installation on the pergola in the public open square in Jesmond St, Ngaaruawaahia.



Waikato District Council Iwi and Community Partnerships Manager Sam Toka says, “Our district is home to Waikato-Tainui as well as a wider Maaori community and it’s rich in Maaori history, culture and tradition. As well as being informative and entertaining, we hope that our district Matariki activities and events will help to educate, inform and raise awareness of the practices and traditions of Matariki locally and regionally.”

Funding of nearly $4,000 from the Council’s iwi liaison budget will also support:

• a Matariki Celebration day of family activities including art, craft, storytelling and food led by the Port Waikato Community Health and Support Services Trust and Art at the Port at Te Whare Oranga o Te Puaha, Ooraeroa Marae, on 29 June
• a musical performance by singer/songwriter Teia Kennedy, lit by clay Matariki lanterns, on 22 June at the Raglan Old School Arts Centre Gallery
• a one-day community event led by the Waimakariri Maaori Women’s Welfare League focused on the art of harakeke (flax) and traditional protocols
• a two-week Matariki ki Waikato art exhibition at Tupu Te Toi Art Gallery in Rangiriri showcasing Maaori artists with links to Waikato-Tainui, from 25 June to 10 July

The annual Waikato District Libraries Matariki art and poetry competition is also now open, with prizes available in three different age groups. Please pick up an entry form from any Waikato District Council office or library, or download it here: www.waikatodistrict.govt.nz/matariki. Entries close on Friday 14 June.

If there is a future community project or event for which you are seeking financial assistance, there are a number of funding opportunities available from the Council to help make it happen. The Council’s Discretionary Grants Fund is open for applications again this week and closes on 5 July, and the Creative Communities Fund is again open for applications on 19 July and closes on 23 August. The Heritage Project Fund is currently open for applications and closes on 28 June. For these and other funding opportunities, check details on our website at www.waikatodistrict.govt.nz/funding or email the Council’s Community Development Advisor, Lianne van den Bemd, at funding@waidc.govt.nz.

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Waikato District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget Breach: SSC Will Investigate Treasury Secretary's Response
State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes has today announced an investigation into recent questions raised concerning the Chief Executive and Secretary to the Treasury, Gabriel Makhlouf, and his actions and public statements about the causes of the unauthorised access to Budget material. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Fallacy Of Political Moderation

Supposedly, political parties live and die by their success in cultivating the middle ground. This is where crucial numbers of rational, well informed voters are believed to congregate, waiting to embrace messages of restraint and moderation, provided there’s a little bit on the side for them, too.

This ‘myth of the political centre’ is a shared belief among politicians and journalists alike. (It dovetails nicely with journalism’s ‘myth of objectivity’, which promotes a similarly ideal fiction of even-handed moderation in all things.) More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Fast Process For Racing Bill: Profit 'Takes Priority Over Good Democracy'

The Salvation Army is extremely disappointed that the Government is prioritising profit and propping up New Zealand’s racing industry over people and problem gambling harm. More>>

ALSO:

Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

ALSO:


Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Blog: Education 'Mega Strike'

Members of the two teachers' unions - NZEI and the Post Primary Teachers' Association - are striking after refusing to settle for three pay rises of 3 percent each. Talks with the Education Ministry have been deadlocked for months and the government has insisted it will not increase the total value of its offers... More>>

ALSO:

Two Recommendations Not Accepted: Govt Responds To Mental Health Report

Mental health Foundation: “We’re very pleased to see a renewed investment in mental health services, especially at the community level...” However, the response is not truly transformative… yet. And it will not be until all 38 recommendations are put into action. More>>

ALSO:

Coal: Protesters Block Delegates From Mining Conference

Firefighters and police are trying to stop demonstrators blocking delegates from the New Zealand Minerals Forum in Dunedin. Photo: RNZ / Tess Brunton More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 