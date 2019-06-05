Wellington flight disruptions expected later today

5 June 2019



Forecast strong winds are likely to cause disruption to Air New Zealand services into and out of Wellington this afternoon.

While flights are currently scheduled to depart on time, the airline is expecting weather conditions to deteriorate and cause disruption to flights later today. Air New Zealand is therefore offering ticket flexibility to customers booked on domestic flights to or from Wellington from 1.00pm this afternoon.

The airline’s contact centre is naturally experiencing high call volumes. Customers due to travel today who are able to make changes to their booking online will be sent notifications outlining how they can self-manage any changes. All customers are kindly asked to defer non-urgent calls.

Customers who no longer need to travel automatically have the option to transfer their booking to another date or hold the fare value in credit for up to 12 months toward future travel without the need to advise our contact centre today.

The airline also strongly recommends customers subscribe to its Travel Alert service to receive any ongoing flight updates.

With poor weather forecast throughout the North Island, the airline is also recommending all customers booked to travel to or from a North Island port check the arrivals and departure page on the Air New Zealand website for their flight status.

Ends







© Scoop Media

