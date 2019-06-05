Search for missing boatie suspended

The search for the missing boatie on Lake Hauroko has been suspended for the day due to poor conditions.

The water level remains high and bad weather is forecast, hindering search efforts.

The boat and its two occupants, a man and a woman in their 60s, were reported missing on Friday 31 May, although reports suggest the pair may have gone out on the lake up to a week earlier.

The body of a woman was found at the southern end of the lake on Saturday 1 June.

Conditions will be continually reassessed to determine further search activity.

Police ask that anyone in the area who locates any debris to record its location via GIS, if you have the capability, as well as photograph it, and get in touch with Police.

These items can then be checked by the search team once weather improves.

ENDS







© Scoop Media

