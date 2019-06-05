Cape Kidnappers update



The Clifton Beach access to Cape Kidnappers has been re-opened, but the public is being urged to avoid the area due to the unquantified risk of injury or even death.

The beach was closed after a large landslide on January 23, which was followed by a number of additional landslides both at the same site and further along the cliff towards Clifton.

Hastings district councillors made the decision to re-open the beach on March 6, but not until all reasonably practicable steps had been taken to keep people safe.

As of this week the beach has been re-opened, warning signs remain in place, and kaitiaki are stationed near Clifton Campground at low tide to warn people to be careful if accessing the beach.

Ongoing monitoring of the cliffs is continuing and if there is any danger from further landslide activity the beach may be closed again if public safety is at risk.

A comprehensive Quantitative Risk Analysis is currently being undertaken, anticipated to be completed by October this year.

The Department of Conservation access and facilities will remain closed until that assessment is done.

