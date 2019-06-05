Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Dining in the Deep for Elemental AKL

Wednesday, 5 June 2019, 2:34 pm
Press Release: Kelly Tarlton's Sea Life Aquarium

Enjoy a unique culinary experience at SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s on Saturday 27 July

Auckland – Wednesday 5 June 2019: As part of Auckland’s newest winter festival, Elemental AKL, SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s Aquarium is hosting an exclusive 18+ evening where guests can indulge in a specially-designed menu inspired by Tāmaki Makaurau’s local elements of Earth, Air, Fire and, most importantly, Water!

Taking place on Saturday 27 July, SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s Dining in the Deep event allows guests to enjoy delicious food, drinks and live music in front of an exquisite underwater backdrop filled with spectacular sea creatures.

Guests will embark on their culinary journey at the replica of Captain Robert Falcon Scott’s Hut in the coldest place on Whenua (Earth), where they can graze on lamb croquettes, goat’s cheese millie fuille, gazpacho jelly and black olive pinwheels.

Guests will then venture into the icy terrain of Antarctica where they will breathe in frosty Rangi (Air) while visiting SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s colony of King and Gentoo Penguins and enjoying confit duck leg and chicken liver parfait.

The next stop is Turtle Bay where guests can feast their eyes on panoramic views of the Auckland Harbour Bridge and CBD skyline while sampling juicy beef brisket and caramelised pork belly from the Ahi (Fire) smoke house food station.

To finish the culinary adventure through the aquarium, guests can dive beneath the surface in the Shark Tunnel where they will be surrounded by glistening Moana (Water) while tasting Fijian kokoda and squid ink cured salmon canapés.

Guests will receive a glass of Prosecco upon arrival and can purchase additional drinks throughout the evening.

Bookings are essential for this extraordinary dining experience at SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s. For further information and to purchase tickets, visitwww.kellytarltons.co.nz.


-Ends-




© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Kelly Tarlton's Sea Life Aquarium on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget Breach: SSC Will Investigate Treasury Secretary's Response
State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes has today announced an investigation into recent questions raised concerning the Chief Executive and Secretary to the Treasury, Gabriel Makhlouf, and his actions and public statements about the causes of the unauthorised access to Budget material. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Fallacy Of Political Moderation

Supposedly, political parties live and die by their success in cultivating the middle ground. This is where crucial numbers of rational, well informed voters are believed to congregate, waiting to embrace messages of restraint and moderation, provided there’s a little bit on the side for them, too.

This ‘myth of the political centre’ is a shared belief among politicians and journalists alike. (It dovetails nicely with journalism’s ‘myth of objectivity’, which promotes a similarly ideal fiction of even-handed moderation in all things.) More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Report & Video: PM's Post-Budget Post-Cab

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern opened her post-Budget post-cabinet press conference with a run down of her post-budget week plans, her assessment of the post-budget response from mental health, and a summary of the government's new investment in DHBs. More>>

ALSO:

Fast Process For Racing Bill: Profit 'Takes Priority Over Good Democracy'

The Salvation Army is extremely disappointed that the Government is prioritising profit and propping up New Zealand’s racing industry over people and problem gambling harm. More>>

ALSO:

Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

ALSO:


Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Blog: Education 'Mega Strike'

Members of the two teachers' unions - NZEI and the Post Primary Teachers' Association - are striking after refusing to settle for three pay rises of 3 percent each. Talks with the Education Ministry have been deadlocked for months and the government has insisted it will not increase the total value of its offers... More>>

ALSO:

Two Recommendations Not Accepted: Govt Responds To Mental Health Report

Mental health Foundation: “We’re very pleased to see a renewed investment in mental health services, especially at the community level...” However, the response is not truly transformative… yet. And it will not be until all 38 recommendations are put into action. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 