Dining in the Deep for Elemental AKL

Enjoy a unique culinary experience at SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s on Saturday 27 July

Auckland – Wednesday 5 June 2019: As part of Auckland’s newest winter festival, Elemental AKL, SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s Aquarium is hosting an exclusive 18+ evening where guests can indulge in a specially-designed menu inspired by Tāmaki Makaurau’s local elements of Earth, Air, Fire and, most importantly, Water!

Taking place on Saturday 27 July, SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s Dining in the Deep event allows guests to enjoy delicious food, drinks and live music in front of an exquisite underwater backdrop filled with spectacular sea creatures.

Guests will embark on their culinary journey at the replica of Captain Robert Falcon Scott’s Hut in the coldest place on Whenua (Earth), where they can graze on lamb croquettes, goat’s cheese millie fuille, gazpacho jelly and black olive pinwheels.

Guests will then venture into the icy terrain of Antarctica where they will breathe in frosty Rangi (Air) while visiting SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s colony of King and Gentoo Penguins and enjoying confit duck leg and chicken liver parfait.

The next stop is Turtle Bay where guests can feast their eyes on panoramic views of the Auckland Harbour Bridge and CBD skyline while sampling juicy beef brisket and caramelised pork belly from the Ahi (Fire) smoke house food station.

To finish the culinary adventure through the aquarium, guests can dive beneath the surface in the Shark Tunnel where they will be surrounded by glistening Moana (Water) while tasting Fijian kokoda and squid ink cured salmon canapés.

Guests will receive a glass of Prosecco upon arrival and can purchase additional drinks throughout the evening.

Bookings are essential for this extraordinary dining experience at SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s. For further information and to purchase tickets, visitwww.kellytarltons.co.nz.



-Ends-











© Scoop Media

