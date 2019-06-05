He Kete Oranga o te Mana Wahine Facility officially opens



Marked at an official ceremony, the South Island’s only residential drug and alcohol centre for women, He Kete Oranga o te Mana Wahine ‘a women’s basket of wellness’, was officially opened today by Hon Kelvin Davis, Minister of Corrections.

He Kete Oranga o te Mana Wahine, a 12-month pilot programme developed by Pathway Trust and Odyssey House Trust, will provide residential treatment and support for approximately 30 women, currently under the management of the Department of Corrections.

Based out of a Pathway-owned accommodation facility in Motukarara, the residents will participate in a 16-week programme that directly addresses substance dependencies, relationship breakdowns, safe housing, and employment. He Kete will provide its residents with the opportunity to learn the behavioural skills, attitudes, and values associated with recovery and healthy living, enabling them to break the cycle of addiction and reoffending.

“The partnership between Odyssey House and Pathway was a natural fit to respond to the increased numbers of female offenders and their substance dependencies,” said Odyssey House Clinical Director, Nigel Loughton.

“At Odyssey House we provide therapeutic support and education to people in our community who battle addiction. We have been operating in Christchurch for over 30 years’ and have the experience and skills to support those in need.”

Complementing the services of Odyssey House, Pathway is recognised for its prisoner reintegration and employment programmes, along with its accommodation services in Canterbury.







“For the past 20 years we have been working alongside male prisoners in Christchurch and have come to see the growing number of female offenders who also need support,” said Pathway Executive Director, Steve Jukes.

“From our initial discussion with Odyssey House, it was a meeting of the minds. Both organisations knew we had a role to play, and we recognised that together we have a wealth of experience to bring this initiative to life.”

The pilot, which is supported by the Department of Corrections, will run from June 2019 - June 2020. Each intake will run for 16-weeks, and in total will support approximately 30 women on bail or parole.

Representatives from both organisations were joined by local Iwi and government agency leaders for the official opening at the facility in Christchurch.

