Council seeking public input on future of open spaces



The Council is calling on Kāpiti communities to get involved in shaping the future of our District’s open spaces including parks, sports fields, reserves, the local environment, playgrounds and trails.

“We’ve just completed the first round of consultation on a refresh of our Open Space Strategy, which will set out Council’s priorities in managing our District’s open spaces over the next 30 years,” says Kāpiti Coast District Council Parks & Recreation Manager, Alison Law.

“We gathered a lot of feedback from our stakeholders and the community via workshops and an initial survey, asking people what they like about our open spaces and what they’d like to see from them in the future.

“That information, combined with other research, has been collated into an Issues and Opportunities paper. We’d like people to visit our website, read through it, and let us know if we’ve got it right.

“We know people care passionately about our open spaces, so please get involved and help us build a strategy that delivers for Kāpiti Coast communities, the environment and our future.”

The Issues and Opportunities paper and a short survey will be open for feedback on the Council’s website until the end of June.

