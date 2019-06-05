Police appeal for witnesses to West Melton crash
Police are appealing for witnesses to a crash that occurred on West Coast Road, West Melton, Selwyn District on Sunday 2 June.
One person died following the two vehicle crash which occurred at around 9:50pm.
Another person was transported to hospital in a critical condition.
Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash or helped those at the scene following the crash.
Police are particularly interested in speaking to a woman, believed to be a nurse, who stopped and helped those involved in the crash.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Senior Constable Mike Harker on michael.haker@police.govt.nz or at Lincoln Police on 03 378 0160.