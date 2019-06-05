Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hastings district retail spending remains strong

Wednesday, 5 June 2019, 4:07 pm
Press Release: Hastings District Council


Retail spending in the Hastings district has again outstripped the national spending growth rate compared to the same time last year, confirming the local economy remains buoyant.

The latest Marketview report on the retail spending figures for the three months to the end of March 2019 showed spending across Hastings increased by 5.8 per cent over the same time last year, compared to a national spending growth rate of 3.4 per cent.

The total spend for the three months was $72 million, with 70 per cent of that coming from locals, 10 per cent from Napier residents, six per cent from Central Hawke’s Bay and one per cent international.

The sharpest increase in spending occurred at St Aubyn Street South (13 per cent) followed by the rest of the Hastings district (10.1 per cent) and the Hastings CBD (6.1 per cent).

Spending in the Hastings district by locals increased by 9.1 per cent on the same quarter last year, and international spending increased by 7.2 per cent.

In Havelock North, retail spending growth was also up on the same time last year at 5.6 per cent – 68 per cent of that being local spending growth.

Spending by visitors from Napier was down by 13.6 per cent but international spending was up 5.5 per cent making up 3.6 per cent of the total (compared to 0.9 per cent in the Hastings district overall).

Hastings District Council’s economic development and urban affairs portfolio leader Damon Harvey said Hastings continued to perform well in retail spending, based on having a strong economy and a buoyant residential housing market.

“Our revitalisation plan for Hastings is underway, by early next year we will see the opening of the Opera House and Plaza and we have a hotel about to get underway, so it all bodes well for confidence in our CBD and other retail precincts.”



© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Hastings District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget Breach: SSC Will Investigate Treasury Secretary's Response
State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes has announced an investigation into recent questions raised concerning the Chief Executive and Secretary to the Treasury, Gabriel Makhlouf, and his actions and public statements about the causes of the unauthorised access to Budget material. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Fallacy Of Political Moderation

Supposedly, political parties live and die by their success in cultivating the middle ground. This is where crucial numbers of rational, well informed voters are believed to congregate, waiting to embrace messages of restraint and moderation, provided there’s a little bit on the side for them, too.

This ‘myth of the political centre’ is a shared belief among politicians and journalists alike. (It dovetails nicely with journalism’s ‘myth of objectivity’, which promotes a similarly ideal fiction of even-handed moderation in all things.) More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Report & Video: PM's Post-Budget Post-Cab

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern opened her post-Budget post-cabinet press conference with a run down of her post-budget week plans, her assessment of the post-budget response from mental health, and a summary of the government's new investment in DHBs. More>>

ALSO:

Fast Process For Racing Bill: Profit 'Takes Priority Over Good Democracy'

The Salvation Army is extremely disappointed that the Government is prioritising profit and propping up New Zealand’s racing industry over people and problem gambling harm. More>>

ALSO:

Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

ALSO:


Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Blog: Education 'Mega Strike'

Members of the two teachers' unions - NZEI and the Post Primary Teachers' Association - are striking after refusing to settle for three pay rises of 3 percent each. Talks with the Education Ministry have been deadlocked for months and the government has insisted it will not increase the total value of its offers... More>>

ALSO:

Two Recommendations Not Accepted: Govt Responds To Mental Health Report

Mental health Foundation: “We’re very pleased to see a renewed investment in mental health services, especially at the community level...” However, the response is not truly transformative… yet. And it will not be until all 38 recommendations are put into action. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 