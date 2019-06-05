Two arrests following Alexandra search warrant
Wednesday, 5 June 2019, 4:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police executed a search warrant at an address on Briar
Crescent in Alexandra about 10.30am today.
A considerable
amount of methamphetamine was located at the address and two
women, aged 26 and 48, were arrested as a
result.
Enquiries are ongoing and charges have not yet be
laid.
Police would like to thank the public for their
assistance.
