Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Emergency shelter offers immediate relief to homeless

Thursday, 6 June 2019, 8:51 am
Press Release: Auckland Council

Wednesday 5 June 2019

Emergency shelter offers immediate relief to Auckland’s homeless

A transformed James Liston Hostel opened its doors this evening, providing immediate relief to Auckland’s homeless just as winter sets in.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff opened the upgraded facility on Howe Street in Auckland’s city centre alongside James Liston Hostel trustee and former Auckland City Missioner, Dame Diane Robertson.

Auckland Council contributed $2 million from the city centre targeted rate to the $5 million project - the first major renovation of the Hostel since it was built in the 1970s. The grant was awarded based on recognition by the Auckland City Centre Advisory Board of the facility’s vital role within the local community.

The upgrade increases capacity by seven new beds to a total of 52 and includes new bathrooms, a modern central heating system and improved security features. While the Hostel was initially set up for men only, it now has a dedicated women’s wing, with swipe-cards for rooms, toilets and showers.

Mayor Phil Goff said the Hostel plays a crucial role in supporting Auckland’s homeless population, offering immediate relief to some of the city’s most vulnerable people.

“Homelessness is a serious problem and has worsened in the last 10 years. While Housing First is our long-term strategy for addressing homelessness, it’s vital that we have services that can respond to the immediate material needs of rough sleepers.”

“James Liston provides the basics to people most in need, including warm, secure accommodation, meals and laundry services. It also acts as a conduit to other agencies like the City Mission and Lifewise who can offer long-term support.”



The Hostel provides emergency accommodation for up to 12 weeks while permanent housing is found. Support is also given in areas like preparing food, personal care and paying bills, help enrolling with a doctor, assistance with obtaining a benefit, and support to deal with drug and alcohol abuse or addiction.


The upgrade comes following last year’s Auckland-wide homelessness count, which established a minimum of 3,674 people living without shelter and in temporary accommodation across the region, including an estimated 800 people sleeping rough - the majority in central Auckland.

Mayor Phil Goff said, “The centre of the city is where the greatest need is, so upgrading the James Liston Hostel and increasing capacity was badly needed. I’m pleased that Auckland Council contributed $2 million to the project and we will continue to work closely with the sector to support those in need.”


Dame Diane Robertson said she was proud of the work the trust had done to upgrade the facility.

“It is important that we provide accommodation that is warm, comfortable and welcoming. Our most vulnerable people need to be treated with compassion and respect.”

ENDS


© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Auckland Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Satire: Better Analogies For National Pilfering Budget Data

After the Treasury Secretary's tragically doomed effort provide a metaphorical image for the budget data breach, and the rash of media attempts that followed, we never got an analogy that really covers all the bases.

Until now. More>>

 

Unsafe Speed Limits: Local Support For Change, National Party Criticism

Local leaders are backing reduced speed limits... It follows the revelation from a New Zealand Transport Agency tool that the speed limit on 87 percent of roads is higher than what is deemed the safe travel speed. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Fallacy Of Political Moderation

This ‘myth of the political centre’ is a shared belief among politicians and journalists alike. (It dovetails nicely with journalism’s ‘myth of objectivity’, which promotes a similarly ideal fiction of even-handed moderation in all things…) More>>

ALSO:

Report & Video: PM's Post-Budget Post-Cab

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern opened her post-Budget post-cabinet press conference with a run down of her post-budget week plans, her assessment of the post-budget response from mental health, and a summary of the government's new investment in DHBs. More>>

ALSO:

Fast Process For Racing Bill: Profit 'Takes Priority Over Good Democracy'

The Salvation Army is extremely disappointed that the Government is prioritising profit and propping up New Zealand’s racing industry over people and problem gambling harm. More>>

ALSO:

Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

ALSO:


Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 