Police accept IPCA report

Superintendent Jill Rogers, District Commander, Counties Manukau:

Police accept the findings of a report by the Independent Police Conduct Authority into an incident where four young people were arrested in Counties Manukau last year.

In February 2018, Police arrested four young people who were suspected of being involved in a burglary in Manurewa.

An investigation by the IPCA has found that Police did not use excessive force when restraining the youths at the scene.

Superintendent Jill Rogers, District Commander for Counties Manukau, says Police accept the findings of the report and agree with the IPCA’s recommendation that better and more proactive communication between the arresting officer and their supervisor was needed on this occasion.

"We have noted the IPCA's comments and have taken this feedback on board for the future."











