One dies following incident near Kawhia

Thursday, 6 June 2019, 11:27 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Please attribute to Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley:

One person has died following an incident near Kawhia this morning.

Police were called to a rural address about 4am following a report of four people being found injured.

Initial indications are they may have sustained injuries from a firearm.

Three others are reported to be in a moderate condition.

One person is assisting Police with their enquiries and at this stage we are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

Police are working to understand the circumstances.

Anyone who has information they think could be of help to Police is urged to get in touch by phoning 105, or you can give information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

