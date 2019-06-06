Search for Darren Myers continues today

The search for missing tramper Darren Myers continues today, with aerial searching planned.

Foot teams will also be deployed if possible.

Police would like to express their gratitude to NZDF, who are providing considerable support again today.

Police are also grateful to volunteers and private providers who have come forward to offer assistance.

Aircraft operators not involved in the search are asked to make contact with Police before entering the airspace.

Search activity remains dependent on the weather, which is forecast to deteriorate as the day goes on.

ENDS







© Scoop Media

