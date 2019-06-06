Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Tupapa – Our Stand. Our Story. finalist in EXCELLENCE Awards

Thursday, 6 June 2019, 12:18 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

Tupapa – Our Stand. Our Story. finalist in Local Government New Zealand EXCELLENCE Awards

‘Tupapa – Our stand. Our story.’ is a finalist in the 2019 Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) EXCELLENCE Awards.

The awards, now in their sixth year, recognise and celebrate the leadership role local government plays within communities around the country.

Tupapa is one of three finalists in the EXCELLENCE Award category for Cultural Well-being.

The council and four Turanga iwi partnered with storytelling design specialists Locales Ltd to deliver a bilingual, multimedia experience to tell the region’s stories of tangata whenua, great navigators and first arrivals in New Zealand.
Council chief executive Nedine Thatcher Swann says partners Rongowhakaata, Te Aitanga a Mahaki, Ngai Tamanuhiri and Ngata Oneone worked collaboratively to develop Tupapa while Council’s role was to manage the project and create the environment for its success.

“Our region’s heritage has now become more accessible for all our people and brought balance to local history that has been missing for 250 years.”

“We are so proud that Tupapa is being recognised for its positive impact to the wellbeing of our community, at a national level and being compared against initiatives from council’s across the country.”

LGNZ president Dave Cull said being named as a finalist is a significant achievement and reflects strong leadership and the innovative work being delivered by councils across the country.

“These EXCELLENCE Awards demonstrate the value local government provides to community, economic development, infrastructure and the environment,” said Mr Cull.



“The sector should be incredibly proud of its achievements as we celebrate these outstanding projects. The finalist projects are real examples of how local government delivers exemplary value and services to New Zealanders in a collaborative and inclusive way.”

Judges for the awards are former Wellington mayor Dame Kerry Prendergast, distinguished diplomat and public servant Sir Maarten Wevers, and executive director of the New Zealand Initiative, Dr Oliver Hartwich.

The judges praised the “collaborative approach to telling the story of the region’s dual heritage”, and for demonstrating “broad community engagement, including working with four iwi”.

Category winners will be announced at a gala dinner during the LGNZ Conference, to be held in Wellington on 8 July 2019.

