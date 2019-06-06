Whitianga's exciting new waterfront playground takes form

All eyes are on the construction zone on Whitianga's Esplanade as key features of the exciting new destination playground are being put in place.

Contractors are busy building the new timber boat which will be a central piece of the playground which includes exciting new nautical-themed features including a telescope, bell and sandbucket.

The new custom multi-play unit has also been installed this week with a new slide and a number of climbing platforms.

Our Councils Project Manager Andrew Scobie says the playground's completion date Tuesday 2 July is right on track.

"Everyone's enjoying watching the progress at the Esplanade. This will become a popular destination playground on the Whitianga waterfront," Mr Scobie says. "We are also planning to have a celebration for this on completion. Details are currently being worked through."

Mercury Bay Community Board Chairwoman Rekha Giri-Percival says she can't wait to see the playground in action.

"We thank the community for feedback that has helped shape this space and what promises to be a bigger, better play area and a special space in our community," she says.

This week, contractors will finish pouring the remaining concrete for the playground concrete footpath after installing the new bike rack.

New picnic tables in the playground area are also being installed.

The landscaping area around the vicinity of the playground has taken shape and CGC Landscaping will carry out planting trees and shrubs over the next couple of days. Planting along the hoggin path at the trailer park area is complete.







Streetlights around the playground and the hoggin path have also been finished.

The contractors have also finished preparing the concrete footpath to pour the concrete for the driveways at 14 The Esplanade.

The vehicle crossings have already been poured and are now being used by neighbouring businesses.

There is only a small section of footpath still to be poured, from the fishing club to around the corner of The Esplanade, then a couple small pours to stakeholder accesses at times that are convenient to them.

The only kerb and chanelling yet to be poured is the small island outside the public toilets, which is part of the new crossing.







The fortnightly construction impact meetings have been a very helpful way of keeping our residents and stakeholders informed. The next construction impact meeting will be held 10 June at 2pm in the old fire station building.

For more information visit the project page.

In addition, to hear the good news about Stage One of the Whitianga Town Centre upgrade making the finals of a national award click here.

Other Project Updates



Blacksmith Lane toilet upgrade

The reconstruction of the Blacksmith Lane Toilets is now well underway with the construction of the roof and wrapping of the building in preparation for cladding to be finished this week. Theexternal cladding installation is to be completed and painted next week.

Robinson Road Boat Ramp

The sheet piling is finished and large pumps are in place to drain the lower section of the ramp, ahead of pouring the first lower section of ramp next week. Inspections have been completed by archaeologists and the environmental monitoring authority.

