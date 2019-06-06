Inspection report released for Mount Eden Corrections

The Office of the Inspectorate today released an inspection report for Mount Eden Corrections Facility.

The report found that the prison generally provided a good environment in which prisoners’ needs were met.

Staff were visible in the units and the level of prisoner-on-prisoner violence and intimidation was generally low. The restricted unlock regime caused tension among prisoners and limited opportunities for prisoners to take part in training and education programmes. However, staff and management remained positive and professional given these challenging circumstances.

The inspection took place in January 2018.

Inspections provide a ‘window into prisons’, giving early warning of emerging risks and challenges, and highlighting areas of innovation and good practice.

Inspections are carried out against a set of healthy prison standards derived from United Nations guidelines on the treatment of people in detention (known as the Nelson Mandela Rules). These standards consider all aspects of prison life, with a particular focus on four guiding principles:

• Safety: Prisoners are held safely

• Respect: Prisoners are treated with respect for human dignity

• Rehabilitation: Prisoners are able, and expect, to engage in activity that is likely to benefit them

• Reintegration: Prisoners are prepared for release into the community and helped to reduce their likelihood of re-offending

The Office of the Inspectorate is part of the Department of Corrections, but is required to act independently in its inspections and other investigations. The Office of the Inspectorate also carries out investigations into complaints from people under Corrections management, investigates all deaths in custody, and can be tasked to carry out special investigations.

The report can be found here.







