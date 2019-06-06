Call for Rate Rebate Applications Before 30 June Deadline

Ruapehu District Council is urging ratepayers to check their eligibility for receiving a rate rebate before the end of June deadline if they haven’t done so.

Mayor Don Cameron said that Council wants to ensure that anyone who qualifies for a rate rebate receives it.

“Some people may not realise that they need to apply every year even if they have previously been successful in gaining one,” said Mayor Cameron.

“Last rating year Council received 534 rate rebate applications and returned $294,817.88 to Ruapehu ratepayers and we are hoping to do even better this year.

With the average value of the rebate being around $550 the Rates Rebate Scheme provides important financial support for many Ruapehu households and is well worth applying for.

So far for this 2018-19 rating year Council has processed 439 applications with rebates worth $251,115.21 so we still have a little way to go to overtake last year’s total,” he said.

Mayor Cameron said that the value of any rebate is determined by a formula that takes into account household income, number of dependents and the level of rates being paid.

“It is important to note however that although a ratepayer’s income might exceed the income threshold a partial rates rebate could still be available, depending on the rates amount and number of dependents.

As such Council would encourage any ratepayers who think they may qualify to contact us to check as to whether they are eligible.

Council has staff specially trained in this area who can quickly ascertain whether you are entitled to a rebate.

All people need to do is drop by or call their local Council office where staff can discuss the eligibility criteria with you.



