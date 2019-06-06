Can you help in Police Ten 7 case?

Police investigating the murder of Siaosi Tulua are urging people to tune into Police Ten 7 tonight as we appeal for public assistance to help find those responsible and bring them to justice.

The 39-year-old father of five was killed in his own home on Darnell Crescent, Clover Park, on the evening of Saturday April 20.

He was home with his partner and young child when he was shot.

Police attended and tried to render first aid, but sadly he died at the scene.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Kepal Richards says Police want to speak to anyone who may have visited the property that Saturday afternoon or evening as they may have vital information that could assist in the investigation.

“We believe there were two vehicles parked outside the address on two separate occasions that evening and we want to hear from the occupants of those vehicles, or anyone who may have seen any suspicious vehicles in the area that night,” he says.

“We are intent on giving Mr Tulua’s family some answers and we believe there are people who know who is responsible and can help provide those answers,” he says.

“We urge them to do the right thing and come forward to Police.”

Police believe there may be more than one person involved in Mr Tulua’s murder and want to hear from anyone who may have information that can assist them.

The case will feature on Police Ten 7 tonight at 7.30pm on TVNZ 2.

Anyone with information is advised to contact Counties Manukau Police on (09) 261 1321 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

