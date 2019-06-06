Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Nelson's youth carry on rocking

Thursday, 6 June 2019, 2:44 pm
Press Release: Nelson City Council


6 June 2019


NZ music month may have come to an end, but the music still plays on.

Youth event Rock the City returns to Nelson’s Theatre Royal on Friday 21 June at 7pm, with an all-ages music gig featuring ten of the region’s hottest up and coming youth bands performing live on stage.

Chair of the Community Services Committee, Gaile Noonan encourages young people to attend the event and says, “It is great to see so many talented young people involved, either getting up there and performing in front of their peers or producing the event in a range of production and event management roles – well done to everyone involved.”

The line-up includes Regional Smoke Free Rockquest (SFRQ) winners The Recliners (Nayland College), who will be joined on stage by fellow SFRQ finalists Blind Eye, Acoustic Knot, Shut Up Connor (Waimea College) and Equinox (Nelson College for Girls).

Rounding out the line-up are 1024 (Nelson College), Ellie and Laura (Waimea College), Three’s A Crowd (Nayland College) and Finding Sam, which won SFRQ last year as IVASA.

This event is strictly alcohol and drug-free, and suitable for 14 years and older.

Security and Health and Safety Event Workers will be on hand to ensure a happy and healthy event for all. Rock the City is supported by Nelson City Council.

Tickets are just $10 and are available from Ticket Direct online, or at the Theatre Royal Box Office.

Door sales ($12) may be available on the night, but are highly unlikely with a line-up this epic, so get in early to avoid the disappointment of missing out.

Event details
What: Rock the City
When: Friday 21 June, 7pm
Where: Theatre Royal, Nelson

Ends



© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Nelson City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Mediaversaries: 20 Years Of The Scoop Information Ecosystem

Scoop celebrates its 20th anniversary this month. To celebrate, we are offering 20% off all ScoopPro subscriptions, including the newly launched ScoopPro Citizen service for Citizen readers.

Scoop is an ecosystem - a decentralised organisation and home for news and views from a diverse range of voices. This structure is a big part of Scoop’s resilience over so many years.
However, an ecosystem flourishes only when all of its parts are healthy, thriving and in a balance of mutual exchange.

We are at a crucial juncture for the continued thriving of Scoop and independent online news in New Zealand in general. Please support Scoop to go to the next level by donating on PledgeMe or purchasing a license via our ScoopPro page. More>>

 

Unsafe Speed Limits: Local Support For Change, National Party Criticism

Local leaders are backing reduced speed limits... It follows the revelation from a New Zealand Transport Agency tool that the speed limit on 87 percent of roads is higher than what is deemed the safe travel speed. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Fallacy Of Political Moderation

This ‘myth of the political centre’ is a shared belief among politicians and journalists alike. (It dovetails nicely with journalism’s ‘myth of objectivity’, which promotes a similarly ideal fiction of even-handed moderation in all things…) More>>

ALSO:

Report & Video: PM's Post-Budget Post-Cab

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern opened her post-Budget post-cabinet press conference with a run down of her post-budget week plans, her assessment of the post-budget response from mental health, and a summary of the government's new investment in DHBs. More>>

ALSO:

Fast Process For Racing Bill: Profit 'Takes Priority Over Good Democracy'

The Salvation Army is extremely disappointed that the Government is prioritising profit and propping up New Zealand’s racing industry over people and problem gambling harm. More>>

ALSO:

Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

ALSO:


Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 