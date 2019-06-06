Nelson's youth carry on rocking



6 June 2019



NZ music month may have come to an end, but the music still plays on.

Youth event Rock the City returns to Nelson’s Theatre Royal on Friday 21 June at 7pm, with an all-ages music gig featuring ten of the region’s hottest up and coming youth bands performing live on stage.

Chair of the Community Services Committee, Gaile Noonan encourages young people to attend the event and says, “It is great to see so many talented young people involved, either getting up there and performing in front of their peers or producing the event in a range of production and event management roles – well done to everyone involved.”

The line-up includes Regional Smoke Free Rockquest (SFRQ) winners The Recliners (Nayland College), who will be joined on stage by fellow SFRQ finalists Blind Eye, Acoustic Knot, Shut Up Connor (Waimea College) and Equinox (Nelson College for Girls).

Rounding out the line-up are 1024 (Nelson College), Ellie and Laura (Waimea College), Three’s A Crowd (Nayland College) and Finding Sam, which won SFRQ last year as IVASA.

This event is strictly alcohol and drug-free, and suitable for 14 years and older.

Security and Health and Safety Event Workers will be on hand to ensure a happy and healthy event for all. Rock the City is supported by Nelson City Council.

Tickets are just $10 and are available from Ticket Direct online, or at the Theatre Royal Box Office.

Door sales ($12) may be available on the night, but are highly unlikely with a line-up this epic, so get in early to avoid the disappointment of missing out.

Event details

What: Rock the City

When: Friday 21 June, 7pm

Where: Theatre Royal, Nelson

