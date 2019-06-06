Natureland Wildlife Trust left in limbo

6 June 2019

Natureland Wildlife Trust left in limbo following Nelson City Council’s funding decision

The Natureland Wildlife Trust has today been informed of the Nelson City Council’s decision to provide $170,000 in funding for the zoo in Council’s annual plan.

This decision came despite strong arguments in support of Natureland retaining its 2018 level of funding at $248,000.

“We are very disappointed by Council's decision today,” says Natureland Wildlife Trust Chair, Alan Hinton. “The decision is contrary to the recommendation of Council staff and is also out of step with the vast majority of public submissions which were overwhelmingly in favour of reinstating last year's level of Council funding support.”

Council’s decision leaves Natureland’s future in limbo, given that Council’s current contract with the Trust runs out at the end of this month.

“We will be holding our next board meeting on Wednesday, 12 June during which we will discuss the implications of Council's decision. At this stage our thinking is that we will not be renewing the current contract. This is an outcome that we have flagged as highly likely during our discussions with Council.

The Council decision is a bitter blow for the zoo staff, management, and volunteers who have managed and operated the zoo with dedication and skill over the past five years, says Hinton.

“We want to reassure our staff and volunteers that this decision is not a reflection on their hard work and dedication. We also want to reassure the community that the welfare of the animals in our care and the wellbeing of our loyal team will be central to our decision-making going forward.”

