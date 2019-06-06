Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Annual Plan – stronger environmental focus

Thursday, 6 June 2019, 3:27 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay Regional Council

The Corporate and Strategic Committee recommended on Wednesday (5 June) that Hawke’s Bay Regional Council adopt its Annual Plan for the year ahead, with a stronger focus on regulating activities that can harm the environment.

The Annual Plan for 2019-20 continues the direction of last year’s Long Term Plan, to accelerate the Regional Council’s environmental focus across the region.

This year’s plan supports a stronger regulatory team, along with more focus on planning, science and support for environmental restoration, consistent with budget projections for the 2019-20 year.

Regional Council Chair Rex Graham endorsed the environmental focus of this plan.

“Forty percent of this year’s budget is dedicated to enhancing land, water and biodiversity, and to scientific monitoring of the region’s environment.”

“We’re working harder to protect what we have left and to restore what we’ve lost over time. This includes getting another 370,000 plants into the ground this year and our growing response to the challenges posed by climate change,” says Mr Graham.

Regional Council programmes that expect to tackle the effects of climate change include erosion control, water security, coastal hazards and the long-standing flood protection schemes.

Regional Council Chief Executive James Palmer is tasked with delivering the Annual Plan.

“In our region we have too many waterways choked with weeds and nutrients, too much soil lost from our land to streams, rivers and the marine environment – this is at the heart of our focus,” says Mr Palmer.



“Also, with our stronger focus on planning, consents, compliance and science, we’re using ‘carrots and sticks’ to incentivise the right practices and encourage landowners to work inside the rules as they change,” adds Mr Palmer.

The Regional Council confirmed the planned average rate increase of 7.9% for the 2019-20 year, as consulted on last year in the Council’s 2018-28 Long Term Plan. Nearly half of this year's 7.9% rate increase (3.7%) will fund the Regional Council's stronger focus on regulation.

The Regional Council did not consult publicly on this year’s Annual Plan, due to there being no significant changes to the work plan for 2019-20 from last year’s Long Term Plan. The Annual Plan 2019-20 will be formally adopted at the Regional Council meeting on 26 June 2019, then available online at hbrc.govt.nz, search: #annualplans.

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Hawke's Bay Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Mediaversaries: 20 Years Of The Scoop Information Ecosystem

Scoop celebrates its 20th anniversary this month. To celebrate, we are offering 20% off all ScoopPro subscriptions, including the newly launched ScoopPro Citizen service for Citizen readers.

Scoop is an ecosystem - a decentralised organisation and home for news and views from a diverse range of voices. This structure is a big part of Scoop’s resilience over so many years.
However, an ecosystem flourishes only when all of its parts are healthy, thriving and in a balance of mutual exchange.

We are at a crucial juncture for the continued thriving of Scoop and independent online news in New Zealand in general. Please support Scoop to go to the next level by donating on PledgeMe or purchasing a license via our ScoopPro page. More>>

 

Unsafe Speed Limits: Local Support For Change, National Party Criticism

Local leaders are backing reduced speed limits... It follows the revelation from a New Zealand Transport Agency tool that the speed limit on 87 percent of roads is higher than what is deemed the safe travel speed. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Fallacy Of Political Moderation

This ‘myth of the political centre’ is a shared belief among politicians and journalists alike. (It dovetails nicely with journalism’s ‘myth of objectivity’, which promotes a similarly ideal fiction of even-handed moderation in all things…) More>>

ALSO:

Report & Video: PM's Post-Budget Post-Cab

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern opened her post-Budget post-cabinet press conference with a run down of her post-budget week plans, her assessment of the post-budget response from mental health, and a summary of the government's new investment in DHBs. More>>

ALSO:

Fast Process For Racing Bill: Profit 'Takes Priority Over Good Democracy'

The Salvation Army is extremely disappointed that the Government is prioritising profit and propping up New Zealand’s racing industry over people and problem gambling harm. More>>

ALSO:

Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

ALSO:


Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 