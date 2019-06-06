Information sought after man's body found

Attribute to Detective David Crosby.

Around 5.50am on Saturday 1 June a 59-year-old man was found dead on Whakarau Road, Otoko, Gisborne.

Police are investigating the matter and would like to speak to anyone who travelled on Whakarau Road between Te Karaka and Motu from 9pm Friday 31 May to 6am Saturday 1 June.

The man's death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Anyone who has information that may help Police is urged to call Detective David Crosby on 06 869 0200 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

ENDS







© Scoop Media

