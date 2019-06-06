Information sought after man's body found
Thursday, 6 June 2019, 4:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Attribute to Detective David Crosby.
Around 5.50am on
Saturday 1 June a 59-year-old man was found dead on Whakarau
Road, Otoko, Gisborne.
Police are investigating the matter
and would like to speak to anyone who travelled on Whakarau
Road between Te Karaka and Motu from 9pm Friday 31 May to
6am Saturday 1 June.
The man's death is currently being
treated as unexplained.
Anyone who has information that
may help Police is urged to call Detective David Crosby on
06 869 0200 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555
111.
