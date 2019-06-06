Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Plimmerton Mid Winter Dip

Thursday, 6 June 2019, 4:23 pm
Press Release: Plimmerton Kindergarten


Brrr, it’s cold! It's that time of year again for brave souls to face the cold seas at the Plimmerton Mid Winter Dip. The fundraiser for Plimmerton Kindergarten is in its 23rd year and has become something of a winter institution. Each year hundreds of hardy souls take the plunge, with several hundred more onlookers enjoying the yummy food on offer. Participants taking the Dip can wear anything they like – the only rule is they need to get wet!

This year swimmers go into the draw to win spot prizes, there is a best-dressed competition and plenty of yummy food to buy. There will be numerous activities on the day for the kids including a beach dig and sand castle building. This year’s raffle (which will be available for sale on the day) includes fantastic prizes such as the Travel Pack with Interislander vouchers, plus 1 night’s accommodation in the South Island for 2, worth more than $700.

Plimmerton Kindergarten is a small, active kindergarten located by the sea in Plimmerton Village. Proudly sponsored by Harcourts, the Mid Winter Dip generates a lot of community interest and is one of the principal fundraising events in the calendar. All money that is raised will go towards the complete painting and sound proofing of the interior of the kindergarten. Plimmerton Mid Winter Dip, Sunday, June 23rd at Karehana Bay, Plimmerton. Activities start at 11am, dip is at noon. For more information visit www.facebook.com/PlimmertonMidWinterDip.



