Launch of SH1 Papakura to Bombay Project's Design Phase

The NZ Transport Agency has taken a significant step towards supporting population growth in South Auckland, with the State Highway 1 Papakura to Bombay project moving into its detailed design and consenting phase.

The Papakura to Bombay project builds on the Southern Corridor Improvements which will be completed this year, and will provide improved journey reliability along SH1, as well as improved walking and cycling facilities.

The Transport Agency’s Director Regional Relationships, Steve Mutton, says the project has an active and multi-modal focus, including new shared walking and cycling paths.

“As well as additional vehicle lanes, there will be wide shoulders, future proofed for public transport services and a northbound managed special vehicle lane will be investigated to cater for high occupancy vehicles, ride sharing, and freight. Other improvements include upgrades to interchanges, including improvements at Drury to enable electrification of the rail line and future proofing for an additional line.

“Papakura to Bombay is an early priority project under the Supporting Growth Programme as it delivers on the priorities laid out in both the Auckland Transport Alignment Project (ATAP) and the Government Policy Statement of increasing travel choices and improving accessibility.”

“It is an exciting opportunity to support communities in the south by enabling better access to work, education and leisure activities. It will increase liveability for communities by improving walking and cycling facilities, future proofing for public transport and helping cater for future population growth using the southern motorway.”







Over the next few months the project team will carry out further detailed design to refine the preferred option and route, which was released in 2018, and prepare consent applications.

The project will be delivered in stages with the first stage between Papakura and Drury.

Construction of the southbound section is expected to begin in 2020. At the same time, route protection will begin for the second stage between Drury and Bombay.

The Transport Agency will be contacting any potentially affected property owners in the coming months to share information and learn more to further refine the design. In addition, there will be a series of wider public information sessions later in the year.

The area south of Auckland is the region’s largest future growth area with around 5,300 hectares of land identified for urban development with the potential to result in 42,000 homes and 19,000 jobs over the next 30 years. Significant new transport infrastructure including new and improved public transport, upgrades to road corridors, safety improvements, and cycling and walking networks will be needed to support this population growth.

To find out more about the project visit the Transport Agency’s website: www.nzta.govt.nz/p2b

