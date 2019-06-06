New Solar Safety Measure in Waipara

A new solar powered lighting unit on Church Road in Waipara is performing well, after being installed to highlight the intersection off State Highway 1.

After a crash near this corner, concerned nearby resident Trevor Bunting took up the challenge to improve the safety of the corner and approached us for a flag light installation.

Trevor sourced a solar powered lighting unit that could be mounted on top of a timber power pole. We agreed to fund the purchase of the light, local farmer Martin Casey donated the necessary timber pole and Mainpower completed the installation while addressing pole replacements in the area.

A suitable location on council road reserve, positioned for maximum sun and sufficient clear zone space was agreed on and the light is now installed and working well – even on days with low light levels and fog.

This is the first time a solar flag light has been installed in the Hurunui, as previous affordable options did not comply with NZ Electrical standards.

Overall, this is a great result and a really good option for many sites where installing a power supply can be an expensive cost for new roadside lighting.

Mayor Winton Dalley highlighted how good it was to see residents and businesses working together to improve safety and achieve results.

“This is a great example of a local resident, the council, a nearby land owner and Mainpower each making a contribution and cooperating to have this solar light installed affordably for the safety of a community and road users” he said.







“If this project is determined to be successful long term, this could well be a solution to other problem dark areas around the district.”

Trevor Bunting, Waipara resident and powering force behind the new light, said it was very pleasing to see the job completed and the light working well. “The result is absolutely stunning. It’s great to see this a reality for the ratepayers on Church Road” he said. “Mainpower have also said they are interested in adopting these in places where it’s impossible to get a power feed. So, they are keen to look into these lights too.”

