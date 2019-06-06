Name release - Fatal crash, Methven

Police can now name the two people who died in a crash at the intersection of SH 77 / Waimarama Road and SH 72 in Methven on Tuesday 4 June.

They were 65-year-old Darrel Raymond Blair and 62-year-old Maria Charles Blair of Ashburton.

Police extends its sympathies to their family and friends at this time.











