Hamilton continues to be a leader in growth



Infometrics, one of NZ’s leading economic consultancies, released HAMILTON CITY QUARTERLY ECONOMIC MONITOR - MARCH 2019 this morning. Hamilton’s local economy grew by 3.1% for the 12 months to March 2019 surpassing the National growth of 2.5% over the period.

“Today’s figures confirm what we all see and know, that Hamilton continues to be a leader in delivering quality, sustainable, growth” says Mayor Andrew King. “This city is providing employment opportunities as well as housing growth, giving people options”.

Strong construction activity is shown in the city, with residential consents growing by 40% from this time last year. Comparatively the Waikato region has seen 12% and nationwide at 10%.

“The construction growth is phenomenal, it supports the fact that Hamilton is a desirable place to live, work and enjoy. This combined with the population growth of 3.6% compared with 1.7% nationally, Hamilton is absolutely booming” King says.

Hamilton has also seen an increase in commercial guest nights, at 3.3% for the past 12 months compared to a national increase 0.6%.

“Hamilton was a “surprise” summer Number One ‘book a batch’, the city often flies under the radar with events and conferences, I have no doubt the Rugby 7’s, International cricket matches and the Hamilton Gardens Arts festival contributed significantly to these figures.”









