Rural property owners get reminder
Thursday, 6 June 2019, 5:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Constable Jacob Garrett, Mataura
Police:
Following a small number of stolen
vehicles and burglaries in the Matuara area, Southland
Police are reminding rural property owners to make security
a priority.
A lot of reported thefts are committed by
opportunist criminals looking for that insecure shed or a
farm vehicle with keys in the ignition.
All the regular
crime prevention advice applies to a rural setting, however,
a few extra measures are required help keep your buildings,
vehicles, machinery and stock safe:
· Check your
boundaries and fence lines on regular basis.
·
Clearly tag your animals.
· Remove
keys from unattended vehicles.
· Mark
or engrave tools with your licence number.
·
Don’t leave firearms in vehicles.
· Always
lock your property and auxilliary buildings when you leave,
even if it's only for a short time.
· Keep in
contact with your neighbours and let one another know if you
see anything unusual.
We take burglary and theft incidents
seriously, if you see anything suspicious, contact Police
immediately.
Further prevention advice can be found at Police’s Rural Hub.
