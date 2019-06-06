Update: Search for Darren Myers
Thursday, 6 June 2019, 7:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Update: Search for Darren Myers"
The search for missing
tramper Darren Myers was suspended at about 7 pm
tonight.
The aerial search continued today with the
assistance of the RNZAF.
A second RNZAF helicopter was
used to transport search staff and supplies into the
area.
Police will reassess the search activity in the
morning depending on the
conditions.
ENDS
