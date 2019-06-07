Stop Racist Attacks!
Friday, 7 June 2019, 8:15 am
Press Release: Love Aotearoa Hate Racism
A Kiwi Indian has been the victim of racial abuse and a
violent physical attack by 3 racists on Monday in broad
daylight in the Auckland suburb of Sandringham.
At Love
Aotearoa Hate Racism we are outraged by this heinous racist
attack. It is no longer enough to simply make token gestures
of solidarity with victims of racism. We must all step up
and tell the racists that they are not welcome in our
communities.
As civil rights activist Angela Davis said,
"In a racist society it is not enough to be non-racist. We
must be anti-racist."
It is time for us all to unite
against the evil of racism and take to the streets to walk
the racists off our streets.
Let us march together on
streets of Sandringham in solidarity with our Kiwi Indian
brother and all migrant communities.
2pm on
Saturday 8 June
Sandringham
Reserve
598 Sandringham
Road
Auckland
