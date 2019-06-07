Stop Racist Attacks!



A Kiwi Indian has been the victim of racial abuse and a violent physical attack by 3 racists on Monday in broad daylight in the Auckland suburb of Sandringham.

At Love Aotearoa Hate Racism we are outraged by this heinous racist attack. It is no longer enough to simply make token gestures of solidarity with victims of racism. We must all step up and tell the racists that they are not welcome in our communities.

As civil rights activist Angela Davis said, "In a racist society it is not enough to be non-racist. We must be anti-racist."

It is time for us all to unite against the evil of racism and take to the streets to walk the racists off our streets.

Let us march together on streets of Sandringham in solidarity with our Kiwi Indian brother and all migrant communities.

2pm on Saturday 8 June

Sandringham Reserve

598 Sandringham Road

Auckland









