Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

BOPRC outline benefit to Upper North Island Supply Chain

Friday, 7 June 2019, 9:02 am
Press Release: Bay of Plenty Regional Council

The substantial benefits that the Port of Tauranga’s current operating and governance arrangements bring to the local, regional, and national economy were outlined at a meeting in Tauranga yesterday. (Eds: Thursday 6 June)

Bay of Plenty Regional Council highlighted the significant growth expected in the region due to new developments in aquaculture, horticulture and other industries to The Upper North Island Supply Chain Working Party, which is currently conducting a review of ports. Today’s meeting was convened to discuss the Port of Tauranga (PoT), which is 54 percent owned by Bay of Plenty Regional Council through its subsidiary Quayside Holdings Limited, as part of the government’s Upper North Island logistics and freight review.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council Deputy Chair Jane Nees says the outcomes of any review must ensure the continuation of the successful business model operated by PoT – New Zealand’s best-performing port. It is essential that the significant growth in the Bay of Plenty region, and the critical importance of connections to and across the upper North Island, are maintained.

“Port of Tauranga is a key connection between the upper North Island and international markets, with 43 percent of the country’s exports coming through the PoT,” Nees says.

The working party was given a breakdown of the annual benefit received by all ratepayers across the region from the PoT dividend, and the benefits that continue to be received from the $200m worth of regional projects and assets funded by the Regional Council, made possible through ownership of the PoT.



Councillor Nees says the majority of this has been spent on “providing core infrastructure, and grants to third parties to fund regionally-important infrastructure, such as $20m towards the Ōpōtiki Harbour Transformation (pending government funding), $15m of funding for the Tauranga Tertiary Campus, a $5m contribution towards the Tauranga Marine Precinct and $2.5m for the Scion Innovation Hub”.

“We acknowledge that this review has a strong focus on the future of the Port of Auckland. This is an important consideration, however any review that focusses on the future of that particular port must not overlook the fact that the strong ongoing performance of the PoT is due to the way its operating model and ownership structures are set up.”


© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Bay of Plenty Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Mediaversaries: 20 Years Of The Scoop Information Ecosystem

Scoop celebrates its 20th anniversary this month. To celebrate, we are offering 20% off all ScoopPro subscriptions, including the newly launched ScoopPro Citizen service for Citizen readers.

Scoop is an ecosystem - a decentralised organisation and home for news and views from a diverse range of voices. This structure is a big part of Scoop’s resilience over so many years.
However, an ecosystem flourishes only when all of its parts are healthy, thriving and in a balance of mutual exchange.

We are at a crucial juncture for the continued thriving of Scoop and independent online news in New Zealand in general. Please support Scoop to go to the next level by donating on PledgeMe or purchasing a license via our ScoopPro page. More>>

 

Unsafe Speed Limits: Local Support For Change, National Party Criticism

Local leaders are backing reduced speed limits... It follows the revelation from a New Zealand Transport Agency tool that the speed limit on 87 percent of roads is higher than what is deemed the safe travel speed. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Fallacy Of Political Moderation

This ‘myth of the political centre’ is a shared belief among politicians and journalists alike. (It dovetails nicely with journalism’s ‘myth of objectivity’, which promotes a similarly ideal fiction of even-handed moderation in all things…) More>>

ALSO:

Report & Video: PM's Post-Budget Post-Cab

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern opened her post-Budget post-cabinet press conference with a run down of her post-budget week plans, her assessment of the post-budget response from mental health, and a summary of the government's new investment in DHBs. More>>

ALSO:

Fast Process For Racing Bill: Profit 'Takes Priority Over Good Democracy'

The Salvation Army is extremely disappointed that the Government is prioritising profit and propping up New Zealand’s racing industry over people and problem gambling harm. More>>

ALSO:

Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

ALSO:


Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 