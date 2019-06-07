SH29 closed at Hinuera this weekend
Friday, 7 June 2019, 10:33 am
Press Release: NZTA
7 June 2019
The NZ Transport Agency is advising
that State Highway 29 will be closed at the Hinuera rail
crossing from 6am on Saturday 8 June to 6am on Monday 10
June.
This is to allow the rail crossing to be
upgraded and the work involves improving the crossing
surface, upgrading the pedestrian crossings on either side
of the road and installing new signs and road markings.
Traffic will be detoured via Hopkins Rd/Hinuera Rd/SH27
except for High Productivity Motor Vehicles (HPMVs) which
will use SH1/SH27 if travelling east or SH28/SH5/SH1 if
travelling west.
No vehicles or pedestrians will be
allowed across the railway line during the
closure.
ends
© Scoop Media
In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall
to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.
Register for ScoopPro
Find out more
Find more from NZTA
on InfoPages.
Mediaversaries: 20 Years Of The Scoop Information Ecosystem
Scoop celebrates its 20th anniversary this month. To celebrate, we are offering 20% off all ScoopPro subscriptions, including the newly launched ScoopPro Citizen service for Citizen readers.
Scoop is an ecosystem - a decentralised organisation and home for news and views from a diverse range of voices. This structure is a big part of Scoop’s resilience over so many years.
However, an ecosystem flourishes only when all of its parts are healthy, thriving and in a balance of mutual exchange.
We are at a crucial juncture for the continued thriving of Scoop and independent online news in New Zealand in general. Please support Scoop to go to the next level by donating on PledgeMe or purchasing a license via our ScoopPro page. More>>