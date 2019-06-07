SH29 closed at Hinuera this weekend

7 June 2019



The NZ Transport Agency is advising that State Highway 29 will be closed at the Hinuera rail crossing from 6am on Saturday 8 June to 6am on Monday 10 June.

This is to allow the rail crossing to be upgraded and the work involves improving the crossing surface, upgrading the pedestrian crossings on either side of the road and installing new signs and road markings.

Traffic will be detoured via Hopkins Rd/Hinuera Rd/SH27 except for High Productivity Motor Vehicles (HPMVs) which will use SH1/SH27 if travelling east or SH28/SH5/SH1 if travelling west.

No vehicles or pedestrians will be allowed across the railway line during the closure.

