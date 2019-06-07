Update: Firearms incident near Kawhia

Attributable to Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley:

A 37-year-old local man is due to appear in Hamilton District Court today charged with possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine.

Three men, aged 28, 23 and 20, are recovering in Waikato Hospital.

They have also been arrested and charged with aggravated burglary.

A forensic post-mortem is currently being undertaken for the deceased man.

He has not yet been formally identified.

Police is conducting scene examinations at several locations in the Kawhia area.

Police would like to reassure people that there is no risk to the community.

No one else is sought in relation to this incident.

