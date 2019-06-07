Update: Firearms incident near Kawhia
Friday, 7 June 2019, 11:47 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Attributable to Detective Inspector Graham
Pitkethley:
A 37-year-old local man is due to appear in
Hamilton District Court today charged with possession of a
firearm and possession of methamphetamine.
Three men, aged
28, 23 and 20, are recovering in Waikato Hospital.
They
have also been arrested and charged with aggravated
burglary.
A forensic post-mortem is currently being
undertaken for the deceased man.
He has not yet been
formally identified.
Police is conducting scene
examinations at several locations in the Kawhia
area.
Police would like to reassure people that there is
no risk to the community.
No one else is sought in
relation to this
incident.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall
to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.
Register for ScoopPro
Find out more
Mediaversaries: 20 Years Of The Scoop Information Ecosystem
Scoop celebrates its 20th anniversary this month. To celebrate, we are offering 20% off all ScoopPro subscriptions, including the newly launched ScoopPro Citizen service for Citizen readers.
Scoop is an ecosystem - a decentralised organisation and home for news and views from a diverse range of voices. This structure is a big part of Scoop’s resilience over so many years.
However, an ecosystem flourishes only when all of its parts are healthy, thriving and in a balance of mutual exchange.
We are at a crucial juncture for the continued thriving of Scoop and independent online news in New Zealand in general. Please support Scoop to go to the next level by donating on PledgeMe or purchasing a license via our ScoopPro page. More>>