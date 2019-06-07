Saxton Oval scores England debut



7 June 2019

Mayor Rachel Reese expressed her excitement, on behalf of Nelson City Council, at the news that Saxton Oval will once again feature on the international cricket stage.

This time, it has been chosen as the venue for a T20 match against England on 5 November 2019. It is the first time England has played in Nelson.

Mayor Reese says, “We’re very happy to be chosen to host another international sports event in our smart little city.

“Saxton Oval has earned its reputation as a top cricketing venue. Teams truly enjoy playing here and locals and visitors alike love attending the matches.

“Following on from the success of the All Blacks test last year, and our excellent track record of hosting cricket internationals, it is wonderful news that we will be welcoming the England T20 cricket team to Nelson Whakatu.

“This will be a wonderful reason for visitors to come and experience our extraordinary region, with the added bonus of being able to see some of the world’s best cricket players in action.

“I know Nelsonians and Blackcaps supporters from around New Zealand will make our visitors welcome, and will pack out the Oval to show their support. Of course, there might be more black shirts in the crowd than blue (including mine) but I know we’ll be excellent hosts and may the best team win!”

New Zealand Cricket CEO David White confirmed the drawcard of Nelson’s premier cricket venue “Saxton Oval continues to be one of the country’s favourite boutique cricket grounds. We’re thrilled to see international cricket returning this summer - players and fans, alike, love everything about the place.”

For full tour details including ticket sales information, visit the New Zealand Cricket website, www.nzc.nz.

In the meantime, cricket fans can get their fill of action as the Blacks Caps continue their campaign in the Cricket World Cup currently running in England.

