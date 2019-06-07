Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Packs to help South Canty winter driving safety

Friday, 7 June 2019, 12:16 pm
Press Release: Timaru District Council

7/6/2019


More than 6,000 Winter Driver Packs are being distributed throughout the South Canterbury region to help promote safe winter driving.

South Canterbury Road Safety Coordinator Daniel Naudé said that the NZTA and Timaru, Waimate and Mackenzie council funded packs contain scrapers and microfiber cloths for removing frost, ice and snow from windows.

“They are properly-sized and packed in zip lock bags so that people to keep them handy.” Naudé said.

“More than 5,000 packs have been sent out to communities in Timaru, Waimate and Mackenzie areas last week and another 1,000 packs will be out next week.

“The packs are available free of charge and can be obtained from one of our distribution points throughout the region, which include local libraries, council offices, and participating petrol stations.”

Naudé said that the packs are also available for visitors in selected motels, hotels and i-sites.

“In the past several years, we have sent out thousands of Winter Driver Packs to our communities with the aim of raising people’s awareness of driving safety.

“They not just a useful tool, but also act as a reminder to people to pay extra attention while driving whenever they use it.

“During winter months, usually between June and August, storms can hit with little warning, delivering heavy rains, ice and snow. This is the most hazardous time of year for driving, with frost and ice occurring throughout the country and snow in areas like the alpine passes in the South Island.” Naudé said.



“There were over 50 reported snow and ice crashes in South Canterbury during the past ten years, but there are some basic tips you can use to stay safe on the road in winter.

“Always plan your journey before you start. This includes checking weather forecast, road conditions and your car conditions.

“If you are on the road, drive slower than you normally would and keep at a safe travelling distance. Avoid sudden braking or turning that could cause you to skid.

“It is also extremely important to be seen by other road users. Turn on headlights whenever the visibility is not perfect.”

“If things go wrong, dial 111 in the event of an emergency. If you do get stuck, stay with the vehicle and keep everyone warm until help arrives.”

Find more information about winter driving at https://www.scrs.org.nz/campaigns/winter-driving


Find more from Timaru District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

