Police charge man in connection with Whangaparaoa incident

Attribute to Senior Sergeant Steve Pivac, Waitematā North Police:

Waitematā North Police have this morning charged a man in connection with an incident at the Whangaparaoa Golf Course last week.

A 41-year-old man will be facing a charge relating to careless use of a firearm.

Police have also seized two firearms, an air pistol and an air rifle with telescope sights, in connection with the incident.

Senior Sergeant Steve Pivac says Police take this sort of incident seriously and a number of enquiries have been ongoing in the past week.

“The victims in this case were understandably shaken by the incident,” says Senior Sergeant Pivac.

“I would like to reassure the community that this is was an isolated incident and we have held the alleged offender to account."

The 41-year-old is due to appear in the North Shore District Court at a later date.

© Scoop Media

