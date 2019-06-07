Police charge man in connection with Whangaparaoa incident
Friday, 7 June 2019, 1:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Police charge man in connection with Whangaparaoa
incident"
Attribute to Senior Sergeant Steve Pivac,
Waitematā North Police:
Waitematā North Police have this
morning charged a man in connection with an incident at the
Whangaparaoa Golf Course last week.
A 41-year-old man will
be facing a charge relating to careless use of a
firearm.
Police have also seized two firearms, an air
pistol and an air rifle with telescope sights, in connection
with the incident.
Senior Sergeant Steve Pivac says Police take this sort of
incident seriously and a number of enquiries have been
ongoing in the past week.
“The victims in this case were
understandably shaken by the incident,” says Senior
Sergeant Pivac.
“I would like to reassure the community
that this is was an isolated incident and we have held the
alleged offender to account."
The 41-year-old is due to
appear in the North Shore District Court at a later
date.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall
to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.
Register for ScoopPro
Find out more
Mediaversaries: 20 Years Of The Scoop Information Ecosystem
Scoop celebrates its 20th anniversary this month. To celebrate, we are offering 20% off all ScoopPro subscriptions, including the newly launched ScoopPro Citizen service for Citizen readers.
Scoop is an ecosystem - a decentralised organisation and home for news and views from a diverse range of voices. This structure is a big part of Scoop’s resilience over so many years.
However, an ecosystem flourishes only when all of its parts are healthy, thriving and in a balance of mutual exchange.
We are at a crucial juncture for the continued thriving of Scoop and independent online news in New Zealand in general. Please support Scoop to go to the next level by donating on PledgeMe or purchasing a license via our ScoopPro page. More>>