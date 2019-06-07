Burglary investigations ongoing
Friday, 7 June 2019, 1:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Burglary investigations ongoing"
Statement can be
attributed to Dunedin Youth and Community Manager Senior
Sergeant Craig Dinnissen
A 26-year-old man was due to
appear in the Dunedin District Court today following the
burglary of a shop on Brockville Road in Dunedin at
5.30am.
Police are still investigating the recent
burglaries of the Mornington BP and the Port Chalmers Four
Square and do not believe they are linked to today’s
burglary.
Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen says these
burglaries were both committed at night and tobacco products
were stolen.
If anybody does have information which may
assist police in relation to the burglaries of the
Mornington BP or the Port Chalmers Four Square please
contact Police on 105 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on
0800 555
111.
ENDS
