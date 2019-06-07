Burglary investigations ongoing

Statement can be attributed to Dunedin Youth and Community Manager Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen

A 26-year-old man was due to appear in the Dunedin District Court today following the burglary of a shop on Brockville Road in Dunedin at 5.30am.

Police are still investigating the recent burglaries of the Mornington BP and the Port Chalmers Four Square and do not believe they are linked to today’s burglary.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen says these burglaries were both committed at night and tobacco products were stolen.

If anybody does have information which may assist police in relation to the burglaries of the Mornington BP or the Port Chalmers Four Square please contact Police on 105 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

