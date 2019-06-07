Police disappointed drivers aren't getting the message

"Dunedin Police disappointed drivers aren't getting the message about road safety"

This week in Dunedin City, Road Policing teams have been out targeting high-risk intersections, focusing on drivers not obeying lights or stop signs, people not wearing seat belts, and drivers using cellphones.

Across the course of the operation, more than 40 offences were observed, with infringements issued in many cases.

Eight infringements were issued for orange- or red-light running; 15 for use of a cellphone; eight for not wearing a seatbelt; and four were issued for other offences.

These results are extremely disappointing and the message is clearly not getting through to some drivers, who think they can get away with this type of behaviour.

However there is no excuse.

Dunedin Police will continue to run operations such as this, so the public should expect an ‘anytime, anywhere’ approach.

Decisions you make as a driver impact not only you and those in your vehicle, but everyone else on the road as well.

Every time you get in the car, put your seatbelt on and put your cell phone away, and remember, it's not a race - the goal is to get where you're going safely, so it's not worth running that red light.

With the days getting shorter and darker, Police would also like to remind cyclists to ensure they're visible on the roads.

Make sure you have reflective clothing, working front and back lights, and don't forget your helmet - always.

Police want everyone to get where they're going safely.

