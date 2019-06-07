Sky Tower to beat red for Heart Kids Appeal
Friday, 7 June 2019, 3:31 pm
Press Release: SKYCITY Auckland
The Sky Tower will light up red like a beating heart for
Heart Kids NZ Annual Appeal, the only New Zealand charity
that supports Kiwi children and families affected by
Congenital Heart Disease (CHD).
Every week, 12
babies are born with a congenital heart defect in New
Zealand, and over 550 major heart surgeries are carried out
on children each year.
From Friday 7th - Saturday
8th June, the National Street Appeal will kick off, and in
recognition the Sky Tower will be lit with a red top that
will flash to mimic a beating heart.
The Sky Tower
is New Zealand’s tallest man-made structure and the
Southern Hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure.
Based in the heart of Auckland, the Sky Tower is one of New
Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.
SKYCITY
lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives
that we support financially, to mark national holidays,
milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol
of respect or solidarity.
For more information about
Heart Kids, and to donate please visit: https://heartkids.org.nz/.
