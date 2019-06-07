Sky Tower to beat red for Heart Kids Appeal

The Sky Tower will light up red like a beating heart for Heart Kids NZ Annual Appeal, the only New Zealand charity that supports Kiwi children and families affected by Congenital Heart Disease (CHD).

Every week, 12 babies are born with a congenital heart defect in New Zealand, and over 550 major heart surgeries are carried out on children each year.

From Friday 7th - Saturday 8th June, the National Street Appeal will kick off, and in recognition the Sky Tower will be lit with a red top that will flash to mimic a beating heart.

The Sky Tower is New Zealand’s tallest man-made structure and the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure. Based in the heart of Auckland, the Sky Tower is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SKYCITY lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.

For more information about Heart Kids, and to donate please visit: https://heartkids.org.nz/.







