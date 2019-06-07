Serious crash, South Taranaki

Police are in attendance at a crash at the intersection of Normanby and Tito Roads in Okaiawa, South Taranaki.

A car and a motorcycle reportedly collided around 3pm.

One person died at the scene and another person is moderately injured.

The road is currently blocked and traffic management is in place.

The Serious Crash Unit is on the way.











