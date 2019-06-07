Serious crash, South Taranaki
Friday, 7 June 2019, 3:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are in attendance at a crash at the intersection of
Normanby and Tito Roads in Okaiawa, South Taranaki.
A car
and a motorcycle reportedly collided around 3pm.
One
person died at the scene and another person is moderately
injured.
The road is currently blocked and traffic
management is in place.
The Serious Crash Unit is on the
way.
